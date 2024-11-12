



Vikram Misri's tenure as India's Foreign Secretary has been extended by two years, allowing him to serve until July 14, 2026. This extension was confirmed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on November 11, 2024, as he was originally set to retire on November 30, 2024. The decision to extend his service is made under provisions that permit such extensions in the public interest.





Misri, an officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) from the 1989 batch, took on the role of Foreign Secretary on July 15, 2024. He succeeded Vinay Kwatra, who is now India's ambassador to the United States. Misri's extensive career includes significant positions within the Ministry of External Affairs and the Prime Minister's Office, and he has served as India's ambassador to China, Spain, and Myanmar. Notably, he also held the position of Deputy National Security Adviser prior to his current role.





His educational background includes a degree in history from Hindu College at the University of Delhi and an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur. Throughout his career, Misri has been involved in key diplomatic initiatives, particularly in managing relations with China following tensions in recent years.







