



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to attend the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Laos from November 20 to 22, 2024.





This meeting will bring together the ten ASEAN nations along with eight dialogue partners, including India, China, and the United States, to discuss regional security and cooperation.





During this visit, there is a possibility of Singh meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun, following recent developments regarding military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China.





Their attendance at the same event comes after significant progress in resolving tensions in areas like Depsang and Demchok. This potential meeting is noteworthy as it reflects ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilize relations between the two countries.







