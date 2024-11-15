Maldives' CGS Huravee, gifted by India, goes to Mumbai for refit: The CGS Huravee, an offshore patrol vessel recently commissioned by the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), is set to undergo a significant refit in Mumbai. This refurbishment will cost approximately $4 million, which will be funded by the Indian government.





The vessel was officially commissioned on November 12, 2024, during a ceremony attended by high-ranking officials, including the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi. This ship replaces an older vessel of the same name and is part of India's ongoing support to enhance the maritime capabilities of the Maldives.





The refit is seen as a move to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the Maldives, which has been growing in recent years through various defense cooperation initiatives. This includes previous gifts of naval vessels and plans for joint training and operational support.





Following its commissioning, the vessel's crew will consist entirely of Maldivian personnel, with Indian trainers having previously provided necessary operational training. The refit in Mumbai is expected to further enhance its capabilities for maritime security operations in the region.







