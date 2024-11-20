



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on November 19, 2024, during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. This meeting was significant as it focused on the recent progress in disengagement along the India-China border, particularly in Ladakh, and discussed the next steps to strengthen bilateral relations.





Jaishankar emphasized that both leaders noted the advancements made in disengagement efforts at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This progress is crucial as it comes after a prolonged period of tension that began in 2020 due to military confrontations. The Indian and Chinese militaries had recently completed a disengagement exercise in areas like Damchok and Depsang, allowing both sides to resume patrolling activities after a four-and-a-half-year hiatus.





The discussions also included broader topics such as the global situation and future diplomatic engagements. Jaishankar highlighted the importance of stabilizing ties and managing differences between the two nations, which have significant implications for regional and global peace. He noted that a meeting of special representatives from both countries would take place soon to further these discussions.





In addition to border issues, the ministers talked about resuming direct flights between India and China, which have been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other collaborative efforts such as data sharing on trans-border rivers and facilitating pilgrimages like the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.







