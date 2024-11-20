



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is advancing its Pinaka Rocket System by developing three new extended-range variants: 120 km, 150 km, and 200 km. This development marks a significant enhancement in India's artillery capabilities, aiming to provide the Indian Army with more versatile and precise long-range strike options.





The Pinaka system, named after Lord Shiva's bow, was initially designed as a multiple rocket launcher (MRL) to replace the outdated Soviet-era Grad BM-21 systems. It has been in service since its first deployment during the Kargil War in 1999, where it demonstrated its effectiveness in delivering rapid and devastating firepower against enemy positions.





Two Key Features of the Pinaka System:





Rapid Fire Capability: The system can launch 12 rockets in just 44 seconds, covering an area of 700 x 500 meters.





Current Range: The existing models have ranges of up to 75 km, with ongoing developments aimed at extending this significantly.





New Extended Range Variants





The planned extended-range variants are poised to enhance the operational flexibility of the Indian Army:





120 km Variant: This version aims to improve battlefield flexibility for short-range tactical engagements, ensuring greater accuracy.





150 km Variant: Designed for mid-range engagements, this variant allows for rapid responses and concentrated firepower on targets within its range.





200 km Variant: This represents a substantial leap in capability, enabling strikes deep into enemy territory and providing options previously unavailable with shorter-range systems.





The development of these extended-range variants is particularly strategic for India, as it seeks to bolster its defense posture against regional threats, especially from China. The guided versions will not only enhance area saturation capabilities but also allow for precision strikes on high-value targets. This evolution aligns with India's broader goals of becoming a significant player in the global defence market, with countries like France already expressing interest in acquiring the Pinaka system.





The DRDO's expansion of the Pinaka Rocket System with these new variants underscores India's commitment to enhancing its military capabilities and positioning itself as a competitive force in international defence exports.







