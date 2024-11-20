



Top Russian television presenter Dmitry Kiselyov has suggested that India could serve as a potential host for negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This statement reflects a broader sentiment within Russian media regarding India's increasing diplomatic role on the global stage, particularly in relation to the Russia-Ukraine war.





Kiselyov's remarks come amid heightened diplomatic activity involving India, particularly following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent engagements with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Modi has been actively promoting dialogue and diplomacy as essential tools for achieving peace in the region. His calls for both sides to engage in negotiations have been well-received, with Zelenskyy expressing openness to India's involvement in peace efforts.





India has maintained a careful balancing act in its foreign policy, historically fostering strong ties with Russia while also seeking to engage with Western nations. Modi's recent visits to Ukraine and discussions with both Putin and Zelenskyy indicate India's commitment to playing a mediator role. During these interactions, Modi emphasized the importance of dialogue and practical engagement to resolve the conflict.





Kiselyov's proposition aligns with Zelenskyy's earlier suggestion that India could host a second peace summit, following an initial meeting held in Switzerland. The Ukrainian president highlighted India's stature as a large democracy and its potential to facilitate meaningful discussions between the conflicting parties.





While no formal plans have been announced for such talks, the idea underscores India's growing influence in international diplomacy, particularly as a mediator in conflicts involving major powers. The Kremlin has expressed a willingness to engage with India on this front, viewing it as an opportunity to strengthen ties amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.





Kiselyov's comments reflect a recognition of India's potential role as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, supported by recent diplomatic efforts from Prime Minister Modi aimed at fostering dialogue between the two nations.







