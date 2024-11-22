



Russia has recently escalated its military rhetoric and actions in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, specifically through the use of a hypersonic missile strike. Here are the key points regarding this development:





Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the hypersonic missile strike on Ukraine was intended as a warning to Western nations, particularly those supplying weapons to Ukraine. He emphasized that the "reckless decisions and actions" of these countries would not go unanswered by Russia.





The missile, identified as the Oreshnik (or Hazel Tree), was launched at a Ukrainian military facility in Dnipro. This marked a significant escalation, as it was reportedly the first use of this new type of missile in combat. President Vladimir Putin indicated that this action was a direct response to recent Ukrainian strikes against Russian territory, which involved Western-made missiles.





Peskov noted that while Russia was not obliged to notify the United States about the missile launch, they did so 30 minutes prior. This indicates an attempt at transparency amidst rising tensions. Putin's remarks suggested that the conflict has taken on a "global character," implying broader implications for international relations and military alliances.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described Russia's missile use as a "clear and severe escalation" and called for global condemnation of these actions. This reflects concerns within Ukraine about increasing military aggression from Russia and the potential for further conflict escalation.





This situation highlights the ongoing volatility in Eastern Europe and raises questions about future military engagements and diplomatic relations between Russia, Ukraine, and Western nations.







