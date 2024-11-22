



Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that the missile strike on Ukraine involved a newly developed hypersonic missile known as the Oreshnik, rather than an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as initially speculated. This missile, which Putin claims can travel at speeds of up to 10 times the speed of sound, was launched in retaliation for Ukraine's recent use of Western-supplied missiles against Russian territory.





Key Details About The Oreshnik Missile





Type: Intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM).





Capabilities: Can reach targets up to 5,500 kilometers (approximately 3,400 miles) away, allowing strikes across much of Europe and potentially parts of the U.S..





Equipped with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs), enabling it to deploy several warheads to different locations.





Putin justified the strike on a military-industrial facility in Dnipro as a necessary response to Ukraine's attacks using long-range missiles supplied by the U.S. and UK. He warned that further escalations could lead to strikes against nations providing military support to Ukraine.





President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the missile launch as a "brutal escalation" and a violation of international law, calling for global condemnation of Russia's actions.





U.S. officials have expressed scepticism regarding the long-term impact of the Oreshnik missile, suggesting that Russia possesses only a limited number of these advanced weapons. The Pentagon clarified that the missile is based on the RS-26 Rubezh design, which is distinct from traditional ICBMs.





The deployment of the Oreshnik missile marks a significant escalation in Russia's military capabilities and its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. As tensions rise, both sides are poised for further confrontations, with implications for regional and global security dynamics.







