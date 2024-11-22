



A significant encounter occurred today, November 22, 2024, between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, resulting in the deaths of ten Naxalites. The gunfight began early in the morning in a forest area under the jurisdiction of the Bhejji police station, as security personnel were conducting an anti-Naxalite operation based on intelligence regarding the presence of Maoists from the Konta and Kistaram area committees.





The encounter took place in the forested hills around Korajguda, Dantespuram, Nagaram, and Bhandarpadar villages.





Security forces seized a cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, an INSAS rifle, and a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR).





Following the initial exchange of fire, search operations are still underway to ensure the area is secured and to gather more information about any remaining Naxalites.





This operation is part of a broader strategy by Chhattisgarh's government to combat Naxalism, with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards such insurgencies. He highlighted that this operation aligns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's goal of eradicating Naxalism from Chhattisgarh by March 2026. Since the beginning of this year, over 200 Naxalites have been killed in various encounters across the state, indicating a concerted effort by security forces to diminish Naxalite influence in the region.







