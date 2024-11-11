



Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to India's security and development through a series of high-level engagements and strategic partnerships that span multiple sectors. The relationship, characterized as a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, "has been deepened through various collaborative efforts, particularly in defence, trade, and technology.





Addressing delegates at the Valdai international forum in Sochi on November 7, Putin underscored that the Russia-India partnership is more than a mere transactional relationship; it is a deep-rooted strategic alliance underpinned by shared goals in regional security and economic growth. Putin's comments at the forum highlighted the enduring military-technical collaboration between Russia and India, emphasizing its significance as a cornerstone of their bilateral relationship. This partnership has evolved over decades, transitioning from a simple buyer-seller dynamic to one characterized by joint research, development, and production of advanced military technologies. This transformation is illustrated by projects like the BrahMos missile and the Indo-Russian AK-203 rifle production in India under the "Make in India" initiative.





Since 2022, Russian crude oil exports to India have surged over twentyfold.





One significant element of the Russia-India energy partnership is Russia’s role in India’s nuclear energy sector. The energy partnership between Russia and India, particularly in the nuclear sector, has evolved significantly over the years, marked by collaborative projects and strategic agreements.

The roots of nuclear cooperation between India and Russia can be traced back to the 1960s, with Russia providing crucial assistance during India's nuclear isolation post-1974. This historical relationship has allowed Russia to dominate India's nuclear energy market, supplying technology, fuel, and infrastructure for various nuclear projects.

A flagship project in this partnership is the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, which consists of six reactors designed by Russia. The first two units are operational, contributing significantly to India's energy needs. The total capacity of this plant is expected to reach 6,000 MW once all units are completed.

Recently, India and Russia have discussed the construction of six additional high-capacity nuclear power units and small modular reactors within India. This initiative is backed by ROSATOM, Russia's state atomic energy corporation, which is also exploring joint projects in controlled nuclear fusion and closing the nuclear fuel cycle.





The defence relationship between India and Russia remains robust, with ongoing military technical cooperation being a cornerstone of their partnership. This includes joint exercises, arms supply agreements, and collaborative projects such as the co-development of advanced defence technologies. Notably, both nations have committed to enhancing joint manufacturing capabilities in India under the "Make in India" initiative, which aims to produce Russian-origin defence equipment locally.



Regular meetings between the National Security Councils and Defence Ministers facilitate strategic dialogue on mutual security concerns. The Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) plays a crucial role in steering this collaboration.

Economic ties have expanded significantly, with both countries exploring new avenues for cooperation in trade and investment. The leaders have expressed satisfaction with the progress made in various sectors including energy, science, technology, and humanitarian efforts.

Joint Research Initiatives: Both nations are focusing on joint research and development projects that not only enhance their technological capabilities but also contribute to India's quest for self-sufficiency in defence production.

High-level meetings, such as the recent 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, have underscored the importance of their partnership. During this summit, Prime Minister Modi was awarded Russia's highest civilian honour for his contributions to strengthening ties.

India and Russia collaborate closely on various international platforms like BRICS, SCO, and G20. This cooperation is aimed at promoting multilateralism and addressing global challenges collectively.

Cultural exchanges and educational initiatives further strengthen the bond between the two nations. These efforts are designed to foster mutual understanding and respect among their populations.

Russia's commitment to India's security and development is evident through a multifaceted partnership that encompasses military cooperation, economic collaboration, political engagement, and cultural ties. As both nations navigate complex geopolitical landscapes, their enduring relationship is poised to evolve further, addressing contemporary challenges while capitalizing on shared interests.







