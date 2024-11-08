



Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently addressed the evolving nature of terrorism at the Anti-Terror Conference-2024, emphasizing that the threat has become "borderless and invisible." He underscored the necessity for security agencies to collaborate and utilize advanced technology to effectively combat this challenge.





Shah articulated that modern terrorism transcends national borders and is increasingly difficult to detect. He stated, “The terror attacks and their conspiracy are against us in a borderless and invisible manner,” highlighting the need for innovative approaches in counter-terrorism efforts.





To tackle these challenges, Shah called for equipping security personnel with cutting-edge technology and enhancing their training. He announced plans to integrate advanced technological training into the curriculum for young officers within security agencies. This initiative aims to ensure that they are well-prepared to confront contemporary terrorist threats.





Shah revealed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is developing a National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy. This policy will mark a significant step in the proactive approach taken by the government since 2014, which has reportedly led to a 70% reduction in terrorist incidents compared to the previous decade.





While state police forces are primarily responsible for combating terrorism, Shah emphasized that central agencies would provide crucial support through technical assistance and information sharing. This collaborative effort aims to create a comprehensive framework for addressing terrorism effectively.





In his address, Shah also paid tribute to police personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, recognizing their contributions to national security over the past 75 years.





The conference serves multiple purposes:





It aims to foster collaboration among various stakeholders involved in counter-terrorism.

Topics included evolving legal frameworks for counter-terrorism investigations and sharing best practices.

There will be discussions on how emerging technologies can be harnessed in counter-terrorism efforts.

Enhancing international legal cooperation is also a focus area.





The conference is attended by senior police officials from various states, central agency representatives, and experts from fields related to law, forensics, and technology, reflecting a broad commitment to tackling terrorism through a unified approach.







