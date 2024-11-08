



Israeli envoy Reuven Azar recently highlighted the historical refuge that India has provided to Jewish communities throughout the centuries. This acknowledgment comes as part of a broader recognition of India's unique position as a haven for Jews escaping persecution.





The first Jewish communities in India date back approximately 2,000 years, with significant groups like the Cochin Jews settling in Kerala. They are believed to have arrived after the destruction of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in 70 CE, seeking safety and opportunities in trade. The Cochin Jews assimilated into local culture while maintaining their religious practices, and they were granted privileges by local rulers, which allowed them to thrive.





India is home to various Jewish groups, including the Bene Israel, who claim descent from shipwrecked families near Mumbai, and the Baghdadi Jews, who migrated during the British Raj to escape persecution in Middle Eastern countries. Each community contributed uniquely to Indian society, with many Jews becoming successful merchants, professionals, and cultural figures.





Safe Haven During The Holocaust





During the 1930s and World War II, India became a refuge for thousands of Jews fleeing Nazi persecution. Despite being engaged in its own struggle for independence, India welcomed these refugees, providing them with safety and a chance to rebuild their lives. This act of compassion is often cited as a continuation of India's long-standing tradition of offering sanctuary to those facing religious oppression.





Cultural Integration





The Jewish communities in India have historically integrated well into Indian society. They adopted local customs and contributed to various fields such as arts, commerce, and even military service. Notably, anti-Semitism has been rare in India compared to other regions, allowing Jewish communities to flourish without fear of persecution.





Today, approximately 5,000 Jews remain in India, primarily in urban centers like Mumbai and Delhi. Although many have emigrated to Israel over the decades, those who remain continue to celebrate their heritage while contributing to the multicultural fabric of Indian society.





Reuven Azar's remarks serve as a reminder of this rich history and the ongoing relationship between Jewish communities and India. His acknowledgment reinforces the notion that India has played a crucial role as a sanctuary for those fleeing persecution throughout history.







