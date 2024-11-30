



A Gujarat man, identified as Dipesh Gohil, has been arrested by the state's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for allegedly sharing sensitive information about the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) with a Pakistani spy. Gohil, who worked as a boat repairman in Okha, was reportedly approached by a woman Asima, on Facebook posing as a member of the Pakistani Navy.





Over the course of seven months, he received ₹200 daily in exchange for details regarding the movement and names of ICG vessels arriving at the local jetty, accumulating a total of ₹42,000 through UPI transactions to friends' bank accounts since he did not have one himself.





The ATS stated that Gohil was fully aware of the illegal nature of his actions and had knowingly provided critical information that could compromise national security.





He has been charged under sections related to criminal conspiracy and waging war against the government of India.





This incident follows another recent case involving a Porbandar man, Pankaj Kotiya, who was arrested for similar espionage activities, highlighting a concerning trend of individuals being lured into espionage for monetary gain.







