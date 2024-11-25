



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has publicly condemned his own national security officials, labeling them as "criminals" for leaking classified information regarding the alleged involvement of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This statement came during a press conference in Brampton, Ontario, where Trudeau criticized the media reports that linked Modi and other senior Indian officials to the plot, asserting that these leaks have consistently produced inaccurate narratives.





The controversy arose from a report published by The Globe and Mail, which cited an unnamed national security official claiming that Canadian intelligence agencies believed Modi was aware of the operation to kill Nijjar, who was designated as a terrorist by India. The report suggested that top Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, were also implicated in this alleged plot. Trudeau's remarks emphasized that such leaks are not only unreliable but also detrimental to national security, leading to a national inquiry into foreign interference in Canada.





Following Trudeau's comments, Canada's National Security and Intelligence Adviser Nathalie G. Drouin issued a statement clarifying that the Canadian government has not confirmed any evidence linking Modi or his officials to criminal activities within Canada. She described the allegations as "speculative and inaccurate," reinforcing Trudeau's stance against the leaks.





In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs dismissed the claims as "ludicrous" and part of a smear campaign intended to undermine diplomatic relations between Canada and India. The spokesperson for the Indian government urged that such statements should be treated with contempt.





This incident has exacerbated already strained relations between Canada and India, particularly following Trudeau's previous allegations in September 2023 suggesting Indian government involvement in Nijjar's assassination. The diplomatic fallout included reciprocal expulsions of diplomats from both countries, further complicating bilateral ties.







