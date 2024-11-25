



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently emphasized the transformative potential of the India-Middle East-Europe Connectivity Corridor (IMECC) during his address at the CII India Mediterranean Business Conclave. He described the IMECC as a "game changer" for global connectivity, highlighting its role in enhancing trade and infrastructure links across critical regions.





Jaishankar noted that the IMECC, which was announced during India's G20 presidency, aims to create a robust framework for boosting trade and other flows between India, the Middle East, and Europe. He stated that this corridor will not only facilitate economic growth but also contribute to resilience in the face of global challenges, such as geopolitical tensions and disruptions in shipping routes.





He further elaborated on the significance of establishing multiple connectivity corridors to ensure sustained and resilient global trade networks. This initiative is seen as essential in a world increasingly affected by conflicts and uncertainties, which can disrupt existing trade routes.





Jaishankar's remarks marks the strategic importance of the IMECC in fostering economic ties and enhancing connectivity between major production and consumption centres, thereby positioning it as a cornerstone of future global trade dynamics.







