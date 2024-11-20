External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently emphasized the significance of the India-Japan partnership in promoting regional peace, international stability, and global prosperity. Speaking at the 7th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum, he highlighted that this bilateral relationship, characterized by "great trust," is crucial for addressing contemporary global challenges.





Jaishankar referred to the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership as pivotal for regional peace and stability, urging both nations to set "ambitious targets" to enhance their collaboration further.





He noted Japan's role as a "key contributor" to India's economic development, with a target of achieving a 5 trillion-yen investment by 2027. However, he acknowledged that current trade figures fall short of expectations and called for improved economic cooperation amidst a changing global landscape.





The minister underscored the alignment of India's 'Act East' policy with Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision, which includes joint efforts in areas like maritime security and connectivity through initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI).





Jaishankar mentioned an increase in defence exchanges between the two countries, indicating a move towards deeper cooperation in defence technology and equipment. Both nations are also members of the Quad, enhancing their strategic dialogue on regional security.





Despite the strong governmental ties, Jaishankar pointed out that there is still significant potential for growth in people-to-people connections, particularly in education, tourism, and skilled labor movement.





Jaishankar's remarks reflect a commitment to deepening the India-Japan relationship through strategic partnerships that not only focus on economic growth but also aim to foster stability and prosperity in the broader Indo-Pacific region.







