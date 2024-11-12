



India has reiterated its call for urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), emphasizing the need for greater representation and adaptation to contemporary global realities.





This statement was made by India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, during a plenary meeting of the General Assembly on November 11, 2024. He highlighted that despite decades of discussions, there have been no significant changes to the UNSC since its last expansion in 1965, which only involved non-permanent members.





Harish stated, "The world of today is vastly different from the world of 1945," underscoring that the UNSC must evolve to reflect current geopolitical dynamics. He pointed out that the council has often been paralyzed by its outdated structure and geopolitical divisions, which hinder effective responses to global challenges such as conflicts in Ukraine and Israel-Hamas.





The UNSC has not undergone substantial reform since its creation in 1945, despite widespread calls for change. The last modification was an increase in non-permanent members from 4 to 10. India argues that the current composition does not adequately represent the realities of today's world, particularly the Global South.





Harish identified three primary obstacles to progress: ineffective intergovernmental negotiations, insistence on consensus by some member states, and a lack of representation for developing nations. He stressed that while consensus is essential, it should not be a tool for delaying meaningful reforms.





India has consistently advocated for a more inclusive UNSC that reflects the diversity of UN member states. The recent 'Pact of the Future' adopted at a UN summit included commitments to reform the Security Council to enhance its representativeness and effectiveness, which India viewed as a positive step forward.





As the UN approaches its 80th anniversary, Harish urged member states to engage constructively in negotiations aimed at achieving concrete outcomes on UNSC reform. He emphasized that updating the UNSC is crucial for maintaining its legitimacy and credibility in addressing international peace and security issues.





India's push for UNSC reform aligns with broader international sentiments advocating for an overhaul of multilateral institutions to better meet contemporary challenges.







