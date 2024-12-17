Indian Army Jawans during a field drill along the Line of Actual Control, Ladakh





Seventeen naval officers graduated as pilots after completing a 21-week helicopter conversion course at Naval Air Station INS Rajali in Arakkonam on December 8, 2023. This event marked the conclusion of the 101st helicopter conversion course, which included rigorous flying and ground training at the Helicopter Training School (HTS).





Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command, presented the prestigious Golden Wings to the graduates, symbolizing their successful completion of the training program.





Lt PV Dheeraj Varma received the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Rolling Trophy for achieving first place in flying.





Lt Ravi Prakash was awarded the Sub Lieutenant Kunte Memorial Book Prize for excellence in ground subjects.





Lt Nishant K Vishwakarma earned the Governor of Kerala Rolling Trophy for overall merit.





The Helicopter Training School has a notable history, having trained 828 pilots from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and allied nations. The newly qualified pilots will be deployed to various operational units within the Indian Navy, participating in critical missions such as reconnaissance, surveillance, search and rescue, and anti-piracy operations.







