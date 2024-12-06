



The Border Security Force (BSF) has reported significant seizures of gold and silver along the India-Bangladesh border, amounting to over ₹13,000 Crores in 2024. This figure highlights a substantial increase in smuggling activities, particularly as the BSF has intensified its operations against such illicit trades.





From January to November 2024, the BSF South Bengal Frontier alone seized 170.48 kg of gold valued at approximately ₹118.63 Crores and 159 kg of silver worth around ₹1.15 crore. The total seizures across the border are reported to exceed ₹13,000 crore, indicating a broader trend in smuggling activities in the region.





The BSF has arrested 86 Indian and 32 Bangladeshi smugglers involved in these operations, showcasing their commitment to curbing smuggling networks.





Smugglers have employed various tactics to evade detection, including hiding precious metals in vehicle cavities, shoe soles, and even converting them into paste form. However, these methods have been thwarted by vigilant BSF personnel.





The BSF has enhanced its surveillance and tracking technologies, leading to the apprehension of over 1,742 infiltrators, including both Bangladeshi and Indian nationals. This proactive approach is part of their broader strategy to maintain border security and combat smuggling effectively.





The ongoing efforts by the BSF reflect a robust response to the challenges posed by cross-border smuggling, with significant achievements noted throughout the year. The commitment to effective border management not only aims to curb illegal activities but also fosters cooperation with Bangladeshi authorities to enhance regional stability.







