



Ms Banerjee responded to some provocative remarks from across the border. A Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader recently slammed India and said they would Dhaka would claim Bengal, Bihar and Odisha. Another viral video showed two Bangladesh Army veterans claiming that soldiers of the neighbouring country could occupy Bengal within days. "You will occupy Bengal, Bihar and Odisha, and we will have lollipops? Don't even think that," Ms Banerjee said today.





In a retort, Bengal BJP leaders have issued a bold warning to Bangladesh, asserting that even the deployment of two Rafale fighter jets would be sufficient to deter any military aggression from the neighbouring country. This statement comes in the context of rising tensions and recent comments made by former Bangladeshi military officials suggesting that their army could potentially take over Kolkata within four days.





Suvendu Adhikari, the Bengal leader of the opposition, claimed that Bangladesh would "shiver" at the mere sight of a Rafale jet, emphasizing India's significant military capabilities compared to Bangladesh's limitations, particularly in essential supplies like food.





Sukanta Majumdar, Bengal BJP president, further asserted that even Bengal's civic volunteers could effectively counter the Bangladesh army, indicating a strong confidence in local resources and personnel.





These remarks were made just before Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Bangladesh, highlighting the political backdrop of the statements. The BJP leaders' comments reflect a broader narrative within Indian politics about national security and defence readiness in light of regional dynamics.







