



Trade and maritime relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are experiencing a significant strengthening, raising concerns for India. A notable development occurred with the arrival of the cargo vessel MV Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan, which docked at Chittagong port on December 22, 2024.





This marks the second such shipment from Karachi in just over a month, following the first direct maritime link established in November 2024 after more than five decades of estrangement since Bangladesh's independence in 1971.





The MV Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan, a Panama-flagged ship, is reported to be carrying 1,000 containers filled with essential industrial materials, including soda ash, dolomite, marble blocks, as well as garments and electronic products. This vessel's journey involved transit through Dubai before reaching Bangladesh. The renewed maritime connectivity comes amidst diplomatic meetings between Bangladeshi interim leader Muhammad Yunus and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where both parties expressed intentions to enhance bilateral relations through increased trade and cultural exchanges.





This resurgence of ties is seen as a strategic shift in the geopolitical landscape of South Asia. Observers note that the direct shipping route could facilitate not only economic benefits but also pose security risks, particularly regarding potential arms smuggling into India. The Indian authorities are reportedly monitoring these developments closely due to historical concerns about the misuse of trade routes for illicit activities.





It's necessary to keep a close watch on ships originating from Pakistan and reaching Bangladesh as containers may contain defence equipment for terror and insurgent groups, people in the know said.





Bangladesh traders are being forced to import goods from Pakistan, sources said, adding that some officials in Bangladesh's shipping ministry have suggested review of India-Bangladesh shipping pact, which gave India access to Chittagong and Mongla ports.





The recent docking of cargo vessels from Pakistan at Bangladeshi ports signifies a pivotal moment in the relationship between these two nations, reflecting broader regional dynamics that may impact India's strategic interests.





ET







