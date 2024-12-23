



Chhattisgarh police have arrested senior Maoist leader Prabhakar, also known as Balmuri Narayan Rao, during a strategic operation in Antagarh, Kanker district. Prabhakar, who is 57 years old, has been an active member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) for over 40 years and was carrying a bounty of ₹25 lakh for his capture. His arrest is considered a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to combat Maoist insurgency in the region.





Prabhakar was a key figure within the Special Zone Committee of the CPI (Maoist) and played a crucial role in their logistics and educational operations, particularly through the Mobile Political School (MOPOS). He has been linked to several high-ranking Maoist leaders and has operated across multiple states, including Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. His wife also held a leadership position within the Maoist structure in North Bastar.





The police's action followed intelligence reports confirming his activities in an area known for Maoist presence. Since the beginning of 2024, Chhattisgarh police have arrested a total of 884 Maoist cadres in the Bastar division, indicating a robust crackdown on Maoist activities in the region.







