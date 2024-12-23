



Javed Munshi, a Pakistan-trained terrorist, was apprehended by a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Canning, South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. His arrest occurred on December 21, 2024, as he was reportedly planning to cross into Bangladesh under the direction of operatives from the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).





Munshi is believed to be affiliated with the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), a banned terrorist organization. He has a history of involvement in terrorism-related activities, including alleged recruitment efforts targeting local youth and previous convictions for terror-related offenses. Notably, he is wanted for his alleged role in the 2011 murder of Shaukat Shah, a leader of the Ahl-i-Hadith sect.





During his preliminary interrogation, Munshi admitted to having traveled multiple times to Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan using fake passports. Authorities found jihadi literature in his possession, indicating his role in promoting extremist ideologies.





Investigative Focus





The police are investigating whether Munshi was attempting to establish a sleeper cell network in West Bengal. They are also examining his connections within the local community and any potential recruitment activities he may have conducted. The investigation includes scrutinizing a waterway route frequently used by Munshi for crossing into Bangladesh.





Legal Proceedings





Following his arrest, Munshi was remanded into transit custody until December 31, allowing Jammu and Kashmir Police to transport him back to Kashmir for further questioning. This operation highlights ongoing efforts by law enforcement to address security threats along India's borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan.







