



In 2024, the Border Security Force (BSF) has reported significant activity regarding drone interceptions along India's western borders, particularly with Pakistan. As of December 2024, the BSF has shot down or seized over 260 drones in total during the year, marking a substantial increase compared to previous years where only about 110 drones were intercepted in 2023.





Breakdown of Drone Activity





Total Drones Intercepted: Over 260





Drones Seized in Punjab: 242





Other States: 6 in Rajasthan and 2 in Jammu.





The rise in drone activity is largely attributed to their use for smuggling operations, including narcotics, weapons, and counterfeit currency, primarily from Pakistan. The trend of utilizing drones for such illicit activities has been escalating since around 2018-2019 due to their low visibility and unpredictable flight paths. The BSF has implemented forensic examinations of these drones to analyze their origins and flight patterns, which aids in identifying smuggling hotspots and enhancing border security measures.





To combat this growing threat, the BSF is deploying advanced anti-drone systems and has initiated a project known as Electronic Surveillance of Vulnerable Patches (ESVP). This project utilizes AI-based networks and various sensors to monitor identified vulnerable areas along the border. Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced plans for a comprehensive anti-drone unit to further bolster these efforts.





The increased drone activity along the India-Pakistan border poses ongoing challenges for national security. The BSF's proactive measures, including enhanced surveillance and interception technologies, are crucial in addressing this evolving threat.







