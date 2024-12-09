



Ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family have been granted asylum in Moscow, Russia, following the recent takeover of Damascus by rebel forces. This development marks a significant shift in the Syrian conflict, effectively ending Assad's 14-year rule.





Russian news agencies reported that Assad and his family received asylum on humanitarian grounds after arriving in Moscow. A Kremlin source confirmed their arrival and the asylum status.





Assad reportedly resigned from his presidential position and left Syria as opposition forces captured the capital, Damascus. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that he had given orders for a peaceful transfer of power before fleeing.





The rebel offensive that led to Assad's departure included significant advances into Damascus, culminating in celebrations among opposition supporters who declared the end of Assad's regime. This follows over a decade of civil conflict that has resulted in immense suffering and displacement within Syria.





Reports indicate that the Syrian opposition has provided guarantees for the safety of Russian military installations in Syria, which is crucial for Russia's ongoing interests in the region.





The fall of Assad's government has been met with approval from various international leaders, who view it as a pivotal moment for the Syrian people to reclaim their future after years of oppression.





This situation is evolving rapidly as both domestic and international stakeholders respond to these significant changes in Syria's political landscape.







