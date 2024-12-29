



China has recently made significant advancements in its military aviation capabilities with the deployment of the KJ-3000, a next-generation airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft. This new platform is specifically designed to counter the stealth capabilities of advanced U.S. military aircraft, such as the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning-II.





The KJ-3000 is based on the domestically developed Y-20B transport aircraft, utilizing its robust structure to enhance payload capacity and operational capabilities. It can carry up to 66 tons, which is 16 tons more than its predecessor, the KJ-2000.





A standout feature of the KJ-3000 is its conformal antenna radar, which is integrated into the aircraft's fuselage. This advanced radar system provides 360-degree coverage and boasts a detection range exceeding 360 kilometers for stealth aircraft, while conventional targets can be detected at ranges between 600 and 1,000 kilometers. The radar's design minimizes aerodynamic drag, enhancing flight efficiency.





The KJ-3000 is equipped with digital phased array radar technology that allows it to track up to 100 targets simultaneously, ensuring comprehensive surveillance across vast areas. This capability is crucial for maintaining situational awareness in contested airspaces.





The introduction of the KJ-3000 marks a strategic shift in China's military posture, particularly in relation to U.S. aerial dominance. By enhancing its early warning capabilities, China aims to mitigate the advantages provided by stealth technologies in modern warfare. The KJ-3000 is expected to operate alongside advanced fighter jets like the J-20, J-16, and J-10C, reinforcing China's air defence network and improving coordination across various military domains through integrated C4ISR systems.





Moreover, there are unverified reports suggesting that the KJ-3000 may incorporate features for electronic warfare, potentially disrupting enemy systems from long distances. This could significantly complicate operations for adversaries relying on stealth technology.





The KJ-3000 represents a crucial development in China's efforts to enhance its military capabilities against advanced U.S. stealth fighters, positioning itself as a formidable player in modern aerial warfare.





Agencies







