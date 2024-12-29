



Recent escalations between Pakistan and the Taliban have intensified following a series of airstrikes by Pakistan on Afghan territory, which the Taliban claim resulted in significant civilian casualties. Here’s a summary of the key developments:





On December 25, Pakistan conducted airstrikes in Afghanistan's Paktika province, targeting suspected hideouts of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Reports indicate that these strikes killed at least 15 people, including women and children, and were described as a response to increasing militant activities originating from Afghan soil.





In response to the airstrikes, the Taliban launched a military assault on December 28, attacking multiple locations within Pakistan. The Afghan Ministry of Defense stated that these strikes targeted bases used by hostile elements that orchestrate attacks in Afghanistan. The Taliban's actions were characterized as a direct retaliation for the Pakistani airstrikes, which they claimed had killed 46 civilians.





The Taliban utilized assault units, mechanized infantry, and drones in their operations, reportedly destroying at least four Pakistani military posts and killing around 19 Pakistani soldiers. This marked a significant escalation as it was one of the first instances of the Taliban-led Afghan government conducting military operations on Pakistani soil.





The situation has drawn international attention due to the reported civilian casualties from both sides. Organizations like UNICEF have called for investigations into these incidents, emphasizing that children should never be targets in such conflicts.





These events highlight the fragile relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, exacerbated by longstanding border disputes and mutual accusations of harbouring militants. Analysts suggest that unless diplomatic solutions are sought, further military confrontations are likely to occur as both nations navigate their complex security challenges.





This ongoing conflict underscores the volatility in South Asia, particularly following the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan and its implications for regional stability.





