



China has expressed strong opposition to the United States' recent initiation of a Section 301 investigation into its semiconductor industry. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce stated that this investigation reflects unilateralism and protectionism, asserting that it will disrupt global semiconductor supply chains and negatively impact both U.S. businesses and consumers.





The U.S. investigation aims to assess China's policies regarding its semiconductor sector, which the U.S. claims are designed to achieve dominance in the industry. This move comes alongside substantial subsidies provided by the U.S. government to its own semiconductor companies, particularly through the CHIPS and Science Act, which has significantly bolstered the American chip industry, responsible for nearly 50% of the global market. In contrast, Chinese-made chips account for only 1.3% of the U.S. market, highlighting the disparity in market presence.





China's Ministry of Commerce has called on the United States to respect international norms and cease what it describes as erroneous practices. It has vowed to monitor the investigation closely and take necessary measures to protect its rights and interests.





ANI








