



Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful recently visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, expressing his admiration for the temple's construction and his desire to have darshan (a spiritual viewing) of Lord Ram. His visit followed the recent general elections in Mauritius, where he emphasized that it was a personal pilgrimage he had long wished to undertake. Ramful began his journey in Banaras, where he visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple before proceeding to Ayodhya.





During his visit, Ramful praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their efforts in developing Ayodhya and the temple itself. He described the temple as "immense" and expressed pride in its construction, highlighting its significance to both Hindu culture and the Indian diaspora in Mauritius.





Ramful's remarks reflect a broader cultural connection between India and Mauritius, where a significant portion of the population is of Indian descent. His visit underscores ongoing diplomatic ties and cultural exchanges between the two nations.





ANI







