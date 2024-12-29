



China’s domestically developed 600kg thrust-class high-end turbofan engine for drones completes successful ignition





Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC) successfully ignited its independently developed 600-kilogram thrust-class high-end turbofan engine on Friday, according to a statement published by the company on its official WeChat account on Saturday.





This engine can operate at an altitude of 15,000 meters and a speed of Mach 0.8. It also feature capabilities such as long endurance, and high reliability. It is primarily intended for use in high-end unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other applications.





From initial design to manufacturing, assembly, and first successful ignition, the engine was completed in less than eight months. According to the plan, the engine is expected to make its first flight in June 2025, with final certification to be completed by 2026. This will significantly enhance China's capability in the 1.5 to 4-ton UAV category, according to the statement.





Global Times







