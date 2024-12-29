



Starting January 26, 2024, the Indian National Flag will be hoisted over Odisha's coastal islands as part of an initiative to enhance maritime security. This effort aims to symbolize India's commitment to safeguarding its maritime interests and reinforcing national pride along the coast. The Odisha Police will unfurl the National Flag along major stretches of the state's 480-km coastline. This initiative aims to enhance security and instil a sense of national pride among residents and visitors alike.





The Indian National Flag will be unfurled at various coastal islands in Odisha, including significant sites that highlight India's maritime presence and sovereignty.





This initiative is designed to strengthen maritime security and promote a sense of national identity among coastal communities. It reflects the government's ongoing efforts to enhance security measures in India's coastal regions.





The flag hoisting aligns with broader national celebrations, particularly Republic Day, which commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution and showcases the nation's unity and integrity.





The plan is described as a symbolic effort to assert sovereignty and deter potential infiltrators, particularly in light of recent turmoil in neighbouring Bangladesh. This will be the first time the National Flag is flown on Odisha's coastal islands, aligning with practices seen in other parts of India.





The initiative follows a drone survey that identified at least 62 key locations along the coast for flag installation. Additionally, the Odisha Police are enhancing maritime security by proposing to rent more mechanized boats for sea patrolling, as part of a broader strategy under the Coastal Security Scheme.





The Director General of Police (DGP), Y B Khurania, emphasized that this move is not only about security but also about fostering a sense of community and patriotism among local populations.





This initiative is part of a larger strategy to bolster the Indian Coast Guard's visibility and operational readiness in the region, ensuring that maritime security remains a priority for the government.





Agencies







