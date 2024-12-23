



During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Kuwait, he emphasized India's soft power and its significant cultural influence, particularly through civilizational ethos, cuisine, and tourism. This two-day visit marked the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years and was aimed at strengthening ties with the Gulf nation.





Cultural Connections: Modi highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between India and Kuwait, noting the contributions of the Indian diaspora in various sectors such as healthcare, engineering, and business. He remarked on the popularity of Indian cinema in Kuwait, citing that Indian movies are regularly featured on local television.





Cuisine As Soft Power: The Prime Minister pointed out the shared culinary traditions that have developed over centuries of interaction between the two nations. He articulated how these cultural exchanges foster mutual respect and understanding.





Tourism Promotion: Modi described India's tourism sector as a vital aspect of its soft power, mentioning that India boasts 43 UNESCO World Heritage sites. He invited Kuwaiti citizens to explore India's rich cultural heritage, which he believes can deepen bilateral ties.





Global South Advocacy: In his discussions, Modi also addressed India's role in advocating for the Global South. He expressed solidarity with developing nations facing challenges such as climate change and food security, positioning India as a reliable partner for growth and development.





Strategic Partnership: The visit culminated in the elevation of India-Kuwait relations to a strategic partnership, with discussions covering various sectors including trade, energy, defence, and technology. Modi received Kuwait's highest honour, The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer, highlighting the significance of this diplomatic engagement.





PM Modi's visit underscored India's commitment to enhancing its cultural diplomacy and fostering stronger ties with Kuwait through shared values and mutual interests.







