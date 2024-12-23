



India and Kuwait have recently strengthened their bilateral ties by condemning terrorism in all its forms and committing to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait on December 21-22, 2024, both nations agreed to elevate their relationship to a strategic partnership. This partnership aims to foster collaboration across various sectors, including political, trade, investment, defence, and security.





In a joint statement, the leaders of India and Kuwait unequivocally condemned cross-border terrorism and emphasized the need to disrupt terror financing networks and dismantle terrorist infrastructure. They highlighted the importance of sharing intelligence and best practices in counter-terror operations, as well as enhancing cooperation in law enforcement and anti-money laundering initiatives.





Moreover, both countries expressed their commitment to preventing the use of cyberspace for terrorist activities and radicalization. They acknowledged the significance of ongoing bilateral cooperation in security matters and discussed strategies for capacity building in law enforcement.





This visit marks a pivotal moment in India-Kuwait relations, with both sides optimistic about the future of their partnership contributing to regional stability and security.





