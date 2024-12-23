



Security forces in North Kashmir have recently apprehended three individuals associated with arms and ammunition in two separate operations.





On December 21, 2024, a joint mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) was established by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Chanpura in Bandipora district. During this operation, one suspect was arrested, and authorities recovered a pistol, a hand grenade, and additional warlike stores from him.





In a related operation on December 22, security forces conducted checks in the Yarbugh area of Baramulla district. Here, two more suspects were apprehended. They were found in possession of another pistol, two hand grenades, and other military-grade items. The individuals arrested are believed to be involved in arms smuggling activities and are currently being interrogated by police to uncover further leads regarding their handlers and potential conspiracies.





The ongoing investigations aim to dismantle networks facilitating arms trafficking and enhance security in the region.





