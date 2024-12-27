



Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. His death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from leaders and citizens around the world.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow, stating, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders" and highlighted Singh's contributions to improving people's lives during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.





Former U.S. President Barack Obama remembered Singh as "wise, thoughtful, and scrupulously honest," reflecting on his significant role in India's economic reforms.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also paid tribute, acknowledging Singh's impact on India's economic landscape and expressing grief over his passing.





Tributes From Political Leaders





Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge described Singh as a "visionary statesman" whose economic policies transformed millions of lives and created a middle class in India.





Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Singh's intellect and commitment to India's progress, stating that his legacy would guide the nation's growth trajectory.





Other notable figures, including former ministers and business leaders, have shared their condolences, emphasizing Singh's integrity, dedication to public service, and the lasting impact of his policies on India's development.





National Mourning





In recognition of Singh's contributions, the Indian government has declared a seven-day mourning period, during which all official programs will be suspended. His last rites are scheduled to be conducted with full state honours.





Manmohan Singh is remembered not only for his role as Prime Minister but also for his earlier contributions as Finance Minister during a critical period of economic reform in the early 1990s. His passing marks the end of an era for Indian politics and economics.





