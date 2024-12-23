



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is grappling with significant challenges due to a critical shortage of fighter aircraft, prompting the Defence Ministry to establish a committee aimed at addressing these gaps. This situation has been exacerbated by a combination of aging aircraft, delayed acquisitions, and increasing threats from neighboring countries, particularly China and Pakistan.





The IAF's operational strength has dwindled to 31 fighter squadrons, significantly below the authorized requirement of 42 squadrons. The recent phasing out of older aircraft, such as the MiG-21 Bison, has intensified this shortfall. The IAF's current fleet composition includes various aircraft types, but it faces a deficit of approximately 200 fighters to meet its strategic needs effectively.





Key Factors Contributing To The Shortage





Many of the IAF's aircraft are reaching the end of their operational lives, necessitating replacements that have not been adequately addressed through timely procurement.





The ongoing geopolitical tensions and global supply chain issues, particularly highlighted by the Ukraine conflict, have led to delays in acquiring new aircraft like the MiG-29s and Sukhoi Su-30MKIs from Russia.





The IAF's leadership has underscored the importance of maintaining numerical superiority in light of increasing military capabilities from China and Pakistan. This has raised alarms about the IAF's ability to conduct sustained operations across multiple fronts.





Formation of The Committee





In response to these pressing issues, the Defence Ministry has formed a committee under the Defence Secretary. This committee is tasked with:





Evaluating Current Capabilities: Assessing the existing strengths and weaknesses within the IAF's operational framework.





Strategic Planning: Developing a roadmap for enhancing fighter aircraft numbers and capabilities to ensure readiness against potential threats.





Coordinating Acquisitions: Streamlining processes for procuring new aircraft and upgrading existing ones to fill operational gaps more efficiently.





The establishment of this committee reflects a proactive approach by the Indian government to bolster the IAF's capabilities amid growing regional threats. As the situation evolves, it will be crucial for India to expedite its military modernization efforts to ensure that its air power remains robust and capable of addressing contemporary security challenges.





