



ISRO is set to conduct ground breaking experiments on plant growth in space as part of its PSLV-C60 mission, utilizing the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-4 (POEM-4). This mission will mark a significant step in astrobiology and space agriculture, featuring multiple experiments aimed at understanding how plants can survive and grow in microgravity conditions.





Key Experiments Planned





Cowpea Seed Growth





The Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) will be used to grow eight cowpea seeds. The experiment aims to monitor seed germination and plant sustenance until the two-leaf stage in a controlled environment with active thermal management.





Spinach Cell Studies





The Amity Plant Experimental Module in Space (APEMS), developed by Amity University, will investigate how spinach cells (Spinacia oleracea) behave in microgravity. This experiment will be conducted alongside a parallel study on Earth to compare results.





Gut Bacteria Experiment





A microbiological payload, RVSAT-1, will study the gut bacterium Bacteroides Thetaiotaomicron. This research aims to enhance understanding of bacterial growth in space and its implications for human health during long-duration missions.





Mission Objectives And Significance





The PSLV-C60 mission is not just about plant growth; it encompasses a broader scope of 24 experiments, including technology demonstrations for space docking and debris retrieval. The findings from these experiments are expected to contribute significantly to future space missions, including India's ambitious Gaganyaan project, which aims to send humans into space.





ISRO Chairman Dr. S Somanath emphasized that these initial experiments are crucial for developing advanced biological studies that could eventually take place on the planned Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035. The involvement of academic institutions and startups in these experiments reflects ISRO's commitment to fostering innovation within India's scientific community.





This mission represents a pioneering effort by ISRO to explore the viability of growing food in space, which is essential for long-term human habitation beyond Earth.





TNS











