



BrahMos Aerospace, the Indo-Russian joint venture known for its supersonic cruise missile system, is poised to secure a new export order soon, according to its new Director General, Jaiteerth Joshi. The firm has seen significant interest from various countries, particularly in Southeast Asia, as it advances negotiations with potential buyers. The current portfolio of orders for BrahMos has reached approximately $7 billion.





Current Export Landscape





Following the successful sale of BrahMos missiles to the Philippines, which marked a significant milestone as India's first export of this advanced missile system, several other nations have expressed keen interest in acquiring BrahMos. Notably:





Vietnam: Discussions are reportedly underway for a deal valued at around $700 million, which would involve both the Vietnamese Army and Navy. The Vietnamese Defence Ministry is reviewing the techno-commercial details necessary for finalizing the agreement.





Indonesia: There are ongoing negotiations for a potential deal worth at least $200 million. Indonesia's interest is particularly focused on the air-launched variant of BrahMos, which aligns with its military modernization efforts.





Nations such as Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates have also shown interest in procuring BrahMos missiles. The company is actively engaging with multiple countries across Southeast Asia and the Middle East to expand its market presence.





Strategic Implications





The growing export orders for BrahMos not only enhance India's defence capabilities but also serve as a strategic counterbalance to China's military assertiveness in the region. By supplying advanced missile systems to countries like Vietnam and Indonesia, India aims to strengthen defence ties and promote stability in the Indo-Pacific area. This aligns with India's broader "Act East" policy, which seeks to enhance military cooperation with Southeast Asian nations.





BrahMos Aerospace is also working on developing new variants of its missile system, including the BrahMos NG (Next Generation), designed for integration with lighter fighter jets. This initiative reflects the company's commitment to innovation and expanding its product offerings in response to global defence needs.





BrahMos Aerospace is on the verge of securing significant new export orders, driven by heightened interest from various countries in Southeast Asia. The strategic implications of these sales are profound, as they not only bolster India's defence exports but also contribute to regional security dynamics.





