



In recent incidents of vandalism against Hindu temples in Bangladesh, police have arrested two individuals linked to the destruction of eight idols across three temples in the Mymensingh and Dinajpur districts. The vandalism occurred over two days, with five idols damaged at the Jharbari Shashan Kali Temple in Dinajpur and three idols at two temples in Mymensingh's Haluaghat sub-district.





In Haluaghat, two idols at the Bonderpara Temple were vandalized, and one idol at the Polashkanda Kali Temple was also targeted. A 27-year-old man named Alal Uddin was arrested for his involvement in these acts and has since confessed to the crime during police interrogation.





In Dinajpur, the vandalism at Jharbari Shashan Kali Temple was discovered on Thursday, where five idols had been damaged. The temple committee president expressed shock at such unprecedented violence in their community.





One suspect, identified as Azharul (37), was arrested for his role in the vandalism at the under-construction temple in Shakuai. Both suspects have been presented in court and are currently in custody as investigations continue.





These incidents are part of a troubling trend of increasing violence against minority communities in Bangladesh. Reports indicate that there have been over 2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities this year alone, raising significant concerns about communal safety and inter-community relations.







