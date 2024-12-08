



Recent developments in Syria have marked a significant shift in the ongoing civil war, with rebel forces declaring the capital, Damascus, "liberated" and claiming the end of President Bashar al-Assad's regime.





On December 8, 2024, various rebel factions, primarily led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), announced that they had seized control of Damascus. This followed a rapid offensive that began in late November and included the capture of key cities like Homs, Aleppo, and Hama. The rebels reported minimal resistance from government forces as they entered the capital, leading to celebrations among residents.





Reports indicate that Assad may have fled the capital amidst the chaos. While his exact whereabouts remain unconfirmed, sources suggest he left for an undisclosed location as rebel forces advanced. The Syrian government has denied these claims, asserting that Assad is still in Damascus.





The primary group involved in this offensive is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which has roots in al-Qaeda and is designated as a terrorist organization by several countries. Other factions have joined HTS in this coalition to challenge Assad's long-standing rule.





Following their military successes, the rebels are now focused on establishing a transitional governing body to replace Assad’s regime. They aim to shift from merely overthrowing the government to rebuilding a new state that reflects the aspirations of the Syrian people. This marks a notable evolution in their strategy, indicating a desire for political legitimacy and stability post-conflict.





The fall of Damascus signifies the potential end of over 54 years of Assad family rule, which began with his father Hafez al-Assad in 1971. The current upheaval raises questions about Syria's future governance and stability, as no clear successor to Assad has emerged amidst the turmoil.





The rapid gains by rebel forces come at a time when Assad's traditional allies, particularly Russia and Iran, appear less supportive due to their own geopolitical challenges. This lack of external backing has significantly weakened Assad's position.





The situation remains fluid as both sides reassess their strategies in light of these developments. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the rebels can consolidate their gains and establish a stable governance structure in Syria.







