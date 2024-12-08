



The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) has captivated residents of Hyderabad with a series of rehearsal flights leading up to their much-anticipated air show on December 8. The rehearsals, which began on December 4, featured the team performing breath taking stunts at lower altitudes, drawing attention with their loud whirring noises and vibrant displays of aerial artistry near Hussain Sagar Lake.





Residents were treated to thrilling previews of the air show as skilled pilots executed intricate manoeuvres, including loops and heart-shaped formations, enhanced by colourful smoke trails.





The Surya Kiran team, formed in 1996, operates under the No. 52 Squadron from Bidar Air Force Station in Karnataka and consists of 13 highly skilled pilots.





The official air show is scheduled for December 8 from 3 PM to 5 PM, promising a spectacular display that has generated significant excitement among locals.





As the event approaches, Hyderabadis are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the precision and artistry of the Surya Kiran team in action.







