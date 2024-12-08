



China has recently unveiled its most advanced quantum computer, the Tianyan-504, which features a groundbreaking 504-qubit chip named Xiaohong. This development marks a significant milestone in the field of quantum computing, as it surpasses the 500-qubit threshold and positions China to compete with leading international platforms such as IBM in key performance metrics like qubit lifetime and readout fidelity.





Key Features of Tianyan-504





The Tianyan-504 is equipped with a 504-qubit chip, making it a record-setting device in China.





The Xiaohong chip was developed through collaboration between the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the China Telecom Quantum Group (CTQG), and QuantumCTek Co., Ltd., a prominent quantum technology company based in Anhui Province.





The Tianyan-504 will be integrated into the Tianyan quantum computing cloud platform, launched in November 2023, which aims to provide global access to quantum computing capabilities. This platform has already attracted over 12 million visits from users across more than 50 countries.





The launch of the Tianyan-504 underscores China's commitment to advancing its position in the global quantum computing race. The performance indicators of the Xiaohong chip are expected to reach levels comparable to those of leading international systems, which could facilitate significant advancements in various fields, including cryptography, material science, and complex optimization problems.





This achievement is part of China's broader strategy to enhance its capabilities in both superconducting and photonic quantum computing technologies, reflecting a dual-track approach that has seen notable successes in recent years.







