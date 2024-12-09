



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has arrived in Moscow for a three-day visit, beginning on December 8, 2024. His trip includes significant engagements aimed at strengthening India-Russia defence ties, notably holding talks with President Vladimir Putin and participating in the commissioning ceremony of the Indian Navy's latest warship, INS Tushil.





Rajnath Singh landed in Moscow on Sunday night and was welcomed by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin.





The highlight of Singh's visit is the commissioning of the INS Tushil, a multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate, which will take place on December 9 at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad. This ship is part of an upgraded class of frigates known as the Krivak III, designed to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean region, especially amid increasing Chinese naval activities.





INS Tushil is notable for its advanced technology and features a blend of Indian and Russian engineering, with approximately 26% of its components sourced from India. The frigate is equipped for various combat roles, including anti-submarine warfare and air defense.





On December 10, Rajnath Singh will co-chair the 21st meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) alongside his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov. The discussions will cover a broad range of topics, including military cooperation, ongoing defence projects, and regional security issues.





A significant focus will be on the delivery status of India's S-400 air defense system, part of a larger $5.43 billion deal finalized in 2018.





In addition to his official duties, Singh plans to pay tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow to honor Soviet soldiers who lost their lives during World War II. He will also engage with members of the Indian community residing in Russia.





This visit underscores India's commitment to bolstering its defence relationship with Russia amidst evolving global security dynamics.







