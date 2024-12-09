



Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the establishment of a comprehensive anti-drone unit aimed at enhancing India's border security, particularly in response to the increasing threat posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This announcement was made during the 60th Raising Day celebration of the Border Security Force (BSF) held in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on December 8, 2024.





The need for this specialized unit arises from the escalating use of drones for illicit activities, including smuggling weapons and drugs across the India-Pakistan border. Shah emphasized that the drone threat is expected to intensify in the near future, necessitating a robust governmental response that involves collaboration among various defence and research organizations, including the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) .





Shah highlighted the success of existing measures, particularly a laser-equipped anti-drone gun system, which has significantly improved drone detection and neutralization rates along the Punjab border. The effectiveness of this system has surged from just 3% to 55% in neutralizing drones since its deployment. In 2024 alone, over 260 drones have been intercepted or recovered compared to approximately 110 in 2023, indicating a marked increase in drone activity along this frontier .





The comprehensive anti-drone unit will be part of a broader strategy that includes:





This strategy involves integrating efforts from various departments to tackle drone-related challenges effectively.





Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), This ongoing project aims to enhance security measures along India's extensive borders with Pakistan (2,289 km) and Bangladesh (4,096 km). Initial feedback from CIBMS has been positive, particularly in areas like Assam's Dhubri .





This initiative focuses on developing infrastructure in northern border villages to mainstream these areas economically and socially. A significant budget allocation has been made for this purpose .





The establishment of a dedicated anti-drone unit underscores India's commitment to strengthening its border security amid evolving threats from UAVs. With increased funding and strategic initiatives underway, the government aims to enhance operational capabilities of forces like the BSF, which is tasked with securing over 6,300 km of borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.







