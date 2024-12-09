



On Monday, December 9, 2024, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab successfully neutralized an intruding drone and recovered a packet of heroin on the Amritsar border. This operation was part of ongoing efforts to counter cross-border smuggling attempts by Pakistan-based smugglers, particularly during the foggy season that facilitates such activities.





The BSF recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone around 8:50 AM from a farming field near the village of Daoke. The drone is believed to have been brought down due to the activation of technical countermeasures deployed along the border.





Earlier in the day, at approximately 7:10 AM, a packet containing 580 grams of suspected heroin was found in a field near Ballaharwal village. The narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a nylon loop attached.





The BSF has been actively thwarting attempts by smugglers to exploit seasonal conditions for drug trafficking. Recent intelligence-based operations have led to significant recoveries, including multiple drones and large quantities of heroin. For instance, just days prior, on December 8, additional heroin packets were seized in joint operations with Punjab Police in nearby districts.





The shift to using drones for smuggling has become increasingly common among traffickers, as they adapt to countermeasures employed by Indian security forces. The BSF has reported that a substantial percentage of heroin seized this year was smuggled using drones, indicating a tactical evolution in smuggling methods.







