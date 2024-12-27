



The Ministry of Defence has significantly enhanced its defence cooperation with various nations, reflecting a strategic push towards strengthening military partnerships globally. Here are the key developments:





The Ministry has taken steps to expand defence ties, particularly in maritime and industrial domains. This includes discussions with multiple countries to explore collaborative opportunities in defence technology and joint military exercises.





As part of its defence diplomacy, India is actively engaged with 118 countries, participating in various defence cooperation activities. This includes deploying around 5,200 military personnel across ten UN missions, emphasizing India's commitment to international peacekeeping and security.





India is involved in 39 joint military exercises with different nations, with plans for additional exercises focusing on areas such as yoga and women's empowerment. These exercises aim to enhance operational readiness and foster closer military ties.





US-UAE-India Collaboration: A significant development is the designation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a "major defence partner" by the United States, aligning it with India’s status. This designation facilitates trilateral cooperation among the US, UAE, and India, focusing on joint training and military collaboration aimed at maintaining regional stability, particularly in the Middle East and Indian Ocean regions.





New Defence Agreements: The Ministry has signed numerous agreements over recent years with countries like France, Japan, and Vietnam, covering various aspects of defence cooperation including technology transfer and personnel exchanges. Notable agreements include those related to the procurement of advanced military equipment and collaborative training programs.





The Indian Ministry of Defence's approach emphasizes "Atmanirbharta" (self-reliance) and the "Make in India" initiative, aiming to bolster domestic defence capabilities while fostering international partnerships. The ongoing reorganization of defence wings aims to enhance India's presence in strategic regions globally, further solidifying its role as a key player in international defence cooperation.





These initiatives reflect India's commitment to strengthening its defence relationships worldwide while addressing contemporary security challenges through enhanced collaboration and strategic partnerships.





ANI







