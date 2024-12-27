



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, D.C. on December 26, 2024, to review the progress of the India-U.S. partnership over the past four years. The discussions highlighted the strengthening of cooperation across various sectors, particularly in technology, trade, and investments. Jaishankar expressed optimism about the relationship, stating it serves both mutual interests and global good.





During the meeting, Jaishankar and Blinken emphasized their commitment to addressing regional and global challenges collaboratively. Blinken noted that the partnership has reached unprecedented levels of ambition and warmth, reflecting the significance both nations place on their bilateral ties. The talks also included discussions on critical areas such as climate change and security in the Indo-Pacific region.





Jaishankar's visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent engagements in the U.S., including a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden and participation in the Quad Leaders' Summit. The ongoing dialogue between Indian and U.S. officials underscores a shared commitment to advancing their strategic partnership amid evolving global dynamics.





