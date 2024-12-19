



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) have successfully developed a new lightweight bulletproof jacket named ABHED (Advanced Ballistics for High Energy Defeat). This initiative is part of the DRDO-Industry-Academia Centres of Excellence (DIA-CoE), established to foster collaboration between academia and industry for advanced defence technologies.





Key Features of ABHED Bulletproof Jackets





Weight: The jackets weigh approximately 8.2 kg and 9.5 kg, depending on the required Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) level.





Protection: They offer 360-degree protection, designed to absorb impacts from high-energy projectiles, making them suitable for frontline soldiers.





Materials: Constructed from advanced polymers and indigenous boron carbide ceramic materials, the jackets incorporate cutting-edge design configurations based on extensive material testing at high strain rates.





Development And Production





The jackets have passed all necessary research and development trials and are lighter than previous models, complying with the Indian Army's weight specifications. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has indicated that the manufacturing will be carried out by selected private sector companies, with technology transfer agreements already in place with three Indian industries for mass production.





Objectives of DIA-CoE





The establishment of DIA-CoEs aims to:





Enhance collaboration among DRDO laboratories, academic institutions like IIT Delhi, and industry partners.

Drive research in denied defence technologies and cutting-edge innovations.

Support the indigenisation of defence technologies to reduce reliance on foreign imports.





This initiative not only addresses critical needs in personal protection for Indian soldiers but also strengthens the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem by leveraging local expertise and resources.







