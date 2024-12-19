



Indian scientists have recently proposed a new telescope designed to study exoplanets, drawing inspiration from the capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance exoplanet research in India, which has seen significant advancements in recent years.





The proposed telescope aims to utilise advanced techniques similar to those employed by JWST, which is renowned for its ability to conduct detailed observations of distant exoplanets. The JWST has been instrumental in capturing direct images of exoplanets and analyzing their atmospheres, thereby providing insights into their composition and potential habitability. The Indian telescope is expected to focus on similar objectives, utilizing cutting-edge technology to improve the detection and analysis of exoplanets.





India's involvement in exoplanet research has been growing since 2008 when astronomers at the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) initiated a dedicated program for detecting exoplanets using the radial velocity method. This program led to the development of sophisticated instruments like PARAS (PRL Advanced Radial-velocity Abu-sky Search), which has already contributed to several significant discoveries, including the identification of massive exoplanets. The latest iteration, PARAS-2, operates with enhanced precision and is attached to a larger telescope, further bolstering India's capabilities in this field.





The introduction of a new telescope specifically designed for exoplanet studies could significantly advance our understanding of planets beyond our solar system. By leveraging methodologies similar to those used by JWST, Indian scientists can explore a wider range of targets and gather more detailed data about their physical properties and atmospheres. This could ultimately contribute to identifying potentially habitable exoplanets and understanding their formation and evolution processes.





The proposal for a new telescope by Indian scientists reflects a growing commitment to advancing astronomical research and enhancing our understanding of exoplanets, paralleling the achievements made by established instruments like the JWST.







