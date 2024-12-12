



The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued directives to block 9,845 URLs containing alleged radical content from January to October 2024. This information was disclosed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai during a session in the Rajya Sabha on December 11, 2024. The URLs targeted include those associated with communal and anti-India propaganda, which are deemed to affect the sovereignty and integrity of India.





The blocking of these URLs is conducted under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, which allows the government to restrict access to information that threatens national security or public order.





The Minister highlighted that the use of secure messaging applications such as WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and others poses significant challenges for countering online radicalization. These platforms facilitate connections among radical elements, complicating efforts by security agencies.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently investigating 67 cases related to online radicalization, resulting in 325 arrests, with 336 individuals charged and 63 convicted so far.





The government is actively monitoring cyberspace to identify and address content that may lead to radicalization, particularly targeting vulnerable youth.



